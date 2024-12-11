Detroit police officer dragged by fleeing vehicle; police searching for teen suspect

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer was injured late Tuesday night after being dragged by a fleeing vehicle.

The incident happened in the area of Greenfield and 7 Mile roads around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, when officers patrolling the area observed a running vehicle backed into the driveway of a residence and blocking a sidewalk. Police say the two teen occupants appeared to be concealing something underneath a seat.

When officers approached the vehicle, they asked the two teens to get out of the vehicle, but the two did not comply.

Officials say one of the officers attempted to open the door, and that's when the driver backed into another car and then pulled forward into the police car, and in attempting to turn, dragged one of the officers. Fearing for their safety, that officer and another officer fired several shots at the fleeing car.

The car and an 18-year-old suspect were later found nearby in the 19400 block of Prevost Street. The suspect was found suffering from three gunshot wounds to the arm and one in the chest.

The officer dragged by the vehicle was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition. The 18-year-old was also taken to a hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Police are still searching the area for the second suspect, a 17-year-old. Police believe they know the identity of that suspect.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said both suspects are believed to be members of a local gang.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call Detroit police or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP