Detroit police seek public's help in locating 42-year-old man

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 42-year-old man.

John Morrison left his home on the 18400 block of Hickory Street on Thursday and has not returned, officials say.

Police describe Morrison as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red cap, tan jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans when last seen.

John Morrison, 42. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information about Morrison is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.