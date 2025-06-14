Detroit police seek public's help in locating 42-year-old man
The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 42-year-old man.
John Morrison left his home on the 18400 block of Hickory Street on Thursday and has not returned, officials say.
Police describe Morrison as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red cap, tan jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans when last seen.
Anyone with information about Morrison is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.