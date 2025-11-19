Manhunt underway for suspect in Detroit homicide investigation

Detroit police confirmed they are on a manhunt for a suspect in connection with a homicide investigation.

Police say the suspect, Dalvine Nickerson, was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Beech Daly in Redford. Detroit police did not provide details on the investigation.

Detroit Police Department

The Redford Township Police Department confirmed that it was assisting Detroit police in the search near the Western Golf Course. Redford police say the search terminated in the area while the manhunt continues.

Anyone who sees Nickerson is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

