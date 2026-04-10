Future of policing in Detroit at forefront of law enforcement symposium

From community trust to public safety, law enforcement leaders in Detroit are focusing on what comes next for policing.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) is hosting its annual CEO symposium, bringing more than 250 members to MGM Grand Detroit.

"We're celebrating 50 years of excellence, 50 years of serving as the conscience of law enforcement and equity in the administration of justice," said NOBLE president Renee Hall.

This year, the organization marks a major milestone while being dedicated to shaping modern policing and building stronger community trust.

"It's really about the networking and the leadership and being able to up your game," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

For Bettison, the conference is a chance to share strategies with departments facing similar challenges, including large teen gatherings as temperatures continue to rise.

"As adults, we like places and spaces to be able to hang out, so we have to create safe places and spaces where our teens can go as well," said Bettison.

Leaders say the focus is not just enforcement but prevention, by creating opportunities and resources for young people to thrive.

"We have to wrap our arms around our communities, the concerns that they have, as well as some of the resources that they lack, in order for us to get a handle on some of that crime," said Hall.

As the conference continues, Bettison says the focus is on taking these ideas back into the community.

"It's not one thing that causes crime per se, and so it's not one thing that's going to end it," said Bettison.

The symposium continues into the weekend, with final sessions and events scheduled for Saturday.