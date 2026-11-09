Detroit police investigating shooting that injured a gas station clerk

Detroit police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that injured the clerk on duty.

The shooting was reported at about 8:01 p.m. Monday at the Sunoco gas station in the 5800 block of East Seven Mile Road. This location is just west of Mound Road.

When police arrived, they found the employee with a gunshot wound in his upper body. Police learned there was a verbal argument that erupted into a physical altercation, during which the clerk was shot.

Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in serious condition.

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with information on the incident submit their tips to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV, or the Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1100.