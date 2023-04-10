Watch CBS News
Detroit police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wounds on Easter

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 10, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 10, 2023 02:41

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Easter Sunday. 

The body was found at about 8:48 a.m. on April 9 in the 4100 block of Harvard Road in the East English Village neighborhood, police said. 

Authorities have not identified the victim or given an age. They only described the John Doe as an adult male. 

The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released at this time. 

April 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

