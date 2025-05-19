Detroit police investigate homicide, car crash on city's west side

Detroit police were investigating a homicide and car crash on Monday and whether there is a connection between the two scenes on the city's west side.

Police say a shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Curtis and Winthrop streets. About a block away, police say a collision occurred near Greenfield Road and Clarita Avenue.

"When they (officers) arrived to the location, they discovered a man in his 20s that had been shot at the location," said Detroit Captain Matthew Bray.

Bray says officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Winthrop where a man in his 20s was shot. Despite lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amid the homicide investigation, police responded to a crash nearby.

"There was a motor vehicle accident. In the course of that motor vehicle accident, an innocent civilian who was driving down the road was struck. The vehicle did roll," Bray said.

Bray says the driver who was struck suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive. The person who crashed into the driver is still on the run.

One person was detained; however, police are not calling the individual a suspect.

Bray says the shooting and crash may be linked. He urges anyone with information to come forward.

"Anything that they know about this incident, we obviously would want to know. They can call 1-800-Speak Up and reach out to us anonymously and provide us with that information. This community always stands with us, and we appreciate that, and we ask them to stay out with us again on this incident," he said.