Man found fatally shot inside crashed car on Motor Drive in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed vehicle on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, on Motor Drive near 8 Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway, a shooting occurred, and a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found inside a crashed vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.