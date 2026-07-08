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Crime

Man found fatally shot inside crashed car on Motor Drive in Detroit

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek,
Hannah McIlree
Hannah McIlree
Reporter
Hannah McIlree is a morning reporter for CBS News Detroit, where she starts her day telling stories that matter to communities across Southeast Michigan.
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Hannah McIlree

/ CBS Detroit

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Detroit police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed vehicle on the city's west side early Wednesday morning. 

Police responded around 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, on Motor Drive near 8 Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway, a shooting occurred, and a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found inside a crashed vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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