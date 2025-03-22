Detroit police seeking information about fatal 2024 shooting of 22-year-old man

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

Hospital shooting investigation in Troy; road rage case in Dearborn; and more top stories

Police in Detroit are looking for information about the April 14, 2024 shooting that killed 22-year-old Isaac Kinloch.

Officials say Kinloch was shot by an unknown number of suspects on the 600 block of Watson Street around 10:45 a.m.

Isaac Kinloch, 22 DetroitRewards.tv

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587 or submit a tip at DetroitRewards.tv.

Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for the tip that moves the case forward.