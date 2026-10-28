Detroit police seeks help identifying vehicle involved in non-fatal shooting

The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify a vehicle that was involved in a non-fatal shooting on Oct. 11 in Detroit.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the area of Ryan Road and Robinwood Street, police say.

The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify a vehicle, which appears to be a black Dodge Journey, that was involved in a non-fatal shooting DetroitRewards.tv

The suspect vehicle appears to be a black Dodge Journey and is observed to have damage to the rear passenger-side doors and no visible license plate, police say.

DPD is offering $1,000 for tips, and the case number 2610120002 must be included in the tip.

Police ask anyone with information on the vehicle to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1100, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or at DetroitRewards.tv.