Detroit police search for missing 17-year-old girl

By Gabrielle Dawson

CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Laniya Johnson was last seen attending school in the 20000 block of Evergreen St. on Dec. 7 around 8 a.m., according to police.

Lanyia Johnson
Detroit Police Department

Johnson was last seen wearing black leggings, and a blue bubble gum jacket with red and white stripes.

Police describe her as 5 feet and 4 inches tall, with black hair, and brown eyes, weighing 130-150 pounds. 

Anyone with information Is asked to call police at 313-596-5840

First published on December 13, 2023 / 12:26 PM EST

