Detroit police cracking down on illegal use of golf carts

Detroit police are cracking down on the illegal use of golf carts.

On weekends and during major events, Downtown Detroit is usually bustling, and this is when DPD sees an increase in golf carts being driven on streets and sidewalks, according to the Detroit Police Department.

"A lot of times, individuals are not aware of the state laws, so we want to make sure we get the law out to the public that these are unauthorized vehicles and making sure they don't come down here," Matthew Fulgenzi, commander, Detroit Police Downtown Services, said.

According to Michigan law, golf carts are allowed on public roads in villages, townships, or cities with fewer than 65,000 residents only if approved by the local government.

"Clearly, the city of Detroit is a lot higher than that, and it's not allowed in the city of Detroit," Fulgenzi said.

Officers say golf carts pose a safety risk to both motorists and pedestrians.

"They're not equipped with seat belts, airbags. They're not regulated by the Department of Transportation, pedestrian safety. So operating these golf carts in a roadway or even on the sidewalks, we have numerous events in the downtown area, and we can't have these golf carts on the sidewalks. We have to protect the public and other motorists that are out there," Fulgenzi said.

Police say that illegally operating a golf cart is a misdemeanor. Violators can be cited, have their golf cart impounded, and be forced to pay a fine.

"Similar to, like, if someone's operating a mini bike, dirt bike, ATV, cited under a misdemeanor, and typically a few $100 fines. It all depends on the first discretion of what they're going to charge," Fulgenzi said.

Police say golf carts are not considered low-speed vehicles, which are regulated under the Department of Transportation.

That's why they say it's best to leave it at home or on the golf course.