Detroit police continue searching for 17-year-old girl last seen in March

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is still searching for 17-year-old My'Ca Redes, who was reported missing on March 13.

Police said the teen was last seen on March 8 in the 6400 block of Ashton Avenue. She failed to return home after spending the weekend at a friend's house.

DPD sent out the missing persons report again on Thursday, seeking the public's help in finding her.

Crime Stoppers said in June that My'Ca was on social media on May 30. The organization is offering $2,500 for information leading to her return.

My'Ca is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black and blond box braids. She has an unknown tattoo on her forearm. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's sixth precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up