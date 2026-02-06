Detroit police confiscate over $100,000 worth of narcotics amid drug investigation

Over $100,000 worth of narcotics was seized as the Detroit Police Department investigated suspected drug activity.

Detroit police said its narcotics unit officers served two search warrants Thursday in the 8300 block of East Jefferson Avenue. One person was arrested during the investigation.

In addition, officers took into evidence about $105,985 worth of narcotics, specifically:

1,000 grams of cocaine.

69.5 grams of fentanyl.

1903.5 grams of marijuana.

Two firearms.

Cash, packaging and processing material.

"During their investigation, officers discovered that the suspect was making and distributing crack cocaine to nearby residents. We're grateful that our officers intervened to prevent this drug, which is extremely addictive and harmful, from being distributed," police added.