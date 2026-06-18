Detroit police chief warn against street takeovers after recent incidents in Metro Detroit

Dearborn police are warning against street takeovers and reckless driving in the wake of recent teen takeovers in Detroit.

Police Chief Issa Shahin issued a statement on Thursday, saying that teen takeovers and reckless driving will not be tolerated, as they pose safety hazards for both participants and the neighborhoods where they occur.

A Detroit teen takeover led to the shooting of a 14-year-old. And in Dearborn Heights, a takeover caused chaos and led to some violence during the Spirit Festival.

"Dearborn is a welcoming and inclusive community, and we want residents and visitors alike to enjoy everything our city has to offer in a safe and respectful manner," Shahin said. "The Dearborn Police Department will not tolerate illegal street or teen takeovers, reckless driving, or other dangerous activities that put the public at risk."

Shahin said the Dearborn Police Department will monitor for these activities, and individuals participating should expect to be identified. Shahin said that parents are also responsible for ensuring their children do not participate, and that they could be held accountable for their children's actions.

"Public safety remains our top priority, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure Dearborn remains a safe and welcoming community for all," Shahin said.

Police and community leaders around Michigan are strategizing how best to work with youth to prevent teen takeovers. In Pontiac, city officials seek to address the root problems behind the takeovers by meeting directly with young people.

Pontiac community leaders say that what has worked well so far to curb potential takeovers is a combination of outreach to teens while working to keep the community safe.

Note: The video above originally aired on June 15, 2026.