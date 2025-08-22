Detroit Police Athletic League suspends Eastside Colts after altercation between coaches, referee

Coaches speak out after Detroit youth football team suspended for one year

Coaches speak out after Detroit youth football team suspended for one year

Coaches speak out after Detroit youth football team suspended for one year

A youth football game in Detroit ended up turning physical after an altercation between coaches and a referee. Now, it has left an entire organization suspended.

"All I could hear was that referee. I've never seen something like that. That referee is out of control," Eastside Colts president Bobby Christian said.

On Aug. 10, the 12U Eastside Colts football team played in a benefit game. During the game, the Christian alleges, a referee made several explicit comments towards the coaching staff. Eventually, a fight occurred.

"When we are leaders, we have to have some form of composure, even though you are being called this and that," Christian explained.

As a result of the incident, the Detroit Police Athletic League suspended the organization for one year, while the coaches involved were suspended indefinitely.

"When do we have a policy created to protect the coaches from the referee?" Christian questioned.

Christian explained that his coaches are remorseful. He agrees; his coaches were wrong. What he doesn't understand is the severe punishment, especially for the other teams within the Eastside Colts organization that weren't there.

"They told me that moment traumatized those children. Everybody was there. And it was about 30 of my children there. But the decision PAL made traumatized 300 children," Christian said.

Around 50 kids have since left the Eastside Colts.

"PAL kind of gave us a death blow; it kind of opened us up to all kinds of illicit recruiting of our kids and coaches, but for the most part, we're staying strong," said Thomas Walker, who coaches another football team within the Eastside Colts organization.

Aside from sports, the organization provides other benefits, like mentorship. Members tell CBS News Detroit the organization is needed within the metro area.

'We're not going to let the kids down. We got to make sure these kids stay off the streets, keep positive mentors around them," said Eastside Colts coach Robert Hinton.

In a statement, Detroit PAL said, "Detroit PAL has reiterated to all coaches, referees, players, and families that we are strictly enforcing a zero-tolerance policy regarding fighting and poor sportsmanship."

The organization plans to appeal PAL's decision before the season kicks off this weekend.

"If you know anything about little league sports, if your org is not flowing and not moving and going, you're never going to get your organization back up and running," Christian said.

It's unclear what penalty the referee involved in the incident will face.