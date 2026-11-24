Detroit police Assistant Chief Franklin Hayes has been suspended on Tuesday pending an investigation.

Details on the investigation are currently unknown, and it's unclear how long Hayes is suspended.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Detroit Police Department, and DPD media relations director Jasmin Barmore said, "We are not going to comment on this pending investigation at this time."

Hayes, a longtime DPD officer, previously served as commander and deputy chief before he was named assistant chief

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.