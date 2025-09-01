Detroit playwright Larry Clark brings inspirational stage production to Music Hall: "Will You Marry Me?"

Larry Clark's "Will You Marry Me?" coming soon to Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

A Detroit native is setting the stage for inspiration, healing and transformation. Playwright, musician, and author Larry Clark is premiering his powerful new musical stage play, "Will You Marry Me?", later this month at the iconic Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts.

Set for two performances on September 27th at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., the production promises to take audiences on an emotional ride through love, faith, family, and redemption. But this isn't just another stage play. "Will You Marry Me?" is the fourth installment of a multi-layered creative journey that also includes a book, original soundtrack, and a talk show, all crafted to uplift and inspire.

"This isn't just entertainment, it's testimony," Clark said. "It's a reflection of my life, and the lives of so many others whose stories deserve to be heard."

Clark's storytelling is deeply rooted in personal experiences of both pain and triumph, a blend that has become the hallmark of his work. With themes that reflect the struggles and victories of real life, "Will You Marry Me?" aims to not only entertain but also to foster healing, spark conversation, and unite communities.

The cast includes an impressive lineup of talent — from seasoned professionals like Charles Christian Adams, Tricia Cannon Smith and Zavette Gibson-Hughes, to emerging youth performers including Noelle Clarke, Chloe Clark, Chauncey Clark and Malcolm Clark.

Larry Clark's creative resume extends well beyond the Motor City. His previous work has graced national stages, including a debut at the historic Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., in the music world.

Clark's artistic mission is clear: to shine a light on real stories, to build bridges between art and faith, and to leave audiences changed and empowered.

Detroit continues to evolve healing from past wounds, rebuilding neighborhoods and reimagining its identity. Clark sees "Will You Marry Me?" as a love letter to the city.

"I want people to walk away from this play feeling seen, feeling hopeful, and knowing that redemption is always possible," Clark said.

For more information, go to www.WillYouMarryMeStagePlay.com