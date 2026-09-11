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Detroit Pistons unveil new Specter jerseys for upcoming season

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Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

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The Detroit Pistons are one of eight NBA franchises that will wear new Specter uniforms in the upcoming season. 

The Pistons revealed the new jerseys in an Instagram post on Thursday, captioned "Recognizing our roots. Our Specter Edition jerseys are here."

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The Detroit Pistons describe the design on the new jersey as "flame-inspired sublimation, born from the beloved horsehead identity." Detroit Pistons

The Pistons describe the new Nike-designed jerseys, noting several design details, including a "micro-reflective swoosh and 'Detroit' wordmark."

The jerseys feature Pantone colors, including Detroit basketball black, tip-off teal, spirit seafoam, motor city mint, redline red and crossover canary.

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The new Pistons x Nike Specter uniforms feature a "micro-reflective Swoosh and a 'Detroit' wordmark." Detroit Pistons

Alongside the Pistons, the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings are also receiving new Specter uniforms.
  
Nike released a statement announcing the new uniforms, their features, the inspiration behind them and more.
  
"This season, NBA players will wear pieces from the collection every night, during warmups and practices, and while traveling with their teams," Nike's release states.

The NBA says that Nike's new NBA Specter Edition uniforms reimagine team identity for the league's eight oldest franchises through their history, culture and the energy of today's game.
  
"Basketball is more than a game — it's a culture and a form of self-expression," says Ross Klein, the vice president and senior creative director for Nike Basketball. "This collection celebrates the attitude, creativity and individuality of today's hoopers, combining bold team identity and modern style so fans can show their connection to the game in their own way."  

Nike says that NBA Specter Edition uniforms and apparel will be available later this fall.  

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