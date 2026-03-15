Detroit Pistons fall to Toronto Raptors 119-108; Cunningham scores 33

The Detroit Pistons were topped by the Raptors 119-108 on Sunday. Brandon Ingram had a game-high 34 points for Toronto.

RJ Barrett added 27 points and six rebounds for Toronto, which has won back-to-back games.

The win helped the Raptors hang on to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes each had a double-double. Poeltl finished with 21 points and a season-high 18 rebounds while Barnes added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto.

Cade Cunningham had 33 points and nine assists as the first-place Pistons had their three-game win streak snapped.

Jalen Duren had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Tobias Harris scored 21 points for Detroit.

Detroit shot 64.9 percent in the first half, but cooled in the third quarter, going only 26.9 percent.

The win was one of Toronto's best defensive efforts of the season as the Raptors overcame poor three-point shooting.

Ingram made a long 3-pointer with 2:30 left in the third to give the Raptors a 12-point lead and capped a 9-2 run.

Up next

Detroit: at Washington on Tuesday.

Toronto: at Chicago on Wednesday.