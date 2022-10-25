Watch CBS News
Detroit Pistons to host early voting event Friday

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons are partnering with MTV and the non-profit Vote Early Day to host an event to celebrate National Vote Early Day.

The event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. at Little Caesars Arena.

Officials say people will have the opportunity to learn about their voting options and the event will feature live music, food, and giveaways.

Guests can head over to the Chevrolet Plaza for the event when they arrive to Little Caesars arena. 

First published on October 25, 2022 / 12:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

