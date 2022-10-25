Detroit Pistons to host early voting event Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons are partnering with MTV and the non-profit Vote Early Day to host an event to celebrate National Vote Early Day.

Make sure you join us this Friday at Little Caesar's Arena between 4:30-7pm to learn how to get in the game and vote and enjoy live music, food and giveaways, see you there! pic.twitter.com/gOkzwr4DAV — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 25, 2022

The event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. at Little Caesars Arena.

Officials say people will have the opportunity to learn about their voting options and the event will feature live music, food, and giveaways.

Guests can head over to the Chevrolet Plaza for the event when they arrive to Little Caesars arena.