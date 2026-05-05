Detroit Pistons host fan fest before Game 1 against Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons fans will be welcomed to Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday with a pregame fan fest, giveaways and special edition food concessions.

The Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons playoff shirt Detroit Pistons

The fan fest, which is free, begins at 4 p.m. just outside the arena, the team announced. The family-friendly pregame activities will include a face painting station, a half-court basketball court and photo opportunities.

Then at 5 p.m., the doors open to LCA. The first 10,000 fans admitted will receive thundersticks. There will also be T-shirts with a special playoff theme at each seat. Detroit native and saxophonist Daryl Beebe will perform the national anthem. Michigan native and sports music artist Terry Fox, aka "P.L.," will provide halftime entertainment.

New merchandise releases in the Team Store include a playoff '47 Brand t-shirt and a "Forged in Detroit" playoff tee by local artist Just by Juliana. The "Detroit Dub" shirt will be available only after Pistons playoff wins.

Some of the food concessions for the Detroit Pistons' 2026 playoff run. Detroit Pistons

Special-edition flavors from the concessions include an Arena Cantina Pizza Box Nacho featuring a Spirit of Detroit design.

The Detroit Pistons shoe cup container Detroit Pistons

The Pistons Shoe Cup container will be available at several locations for purchases that include drinks or candy.

Some of the playoff-themed food and beverages from Round 1 also will make a return, such as Korean corn dogs and Full Court Press Sundae.