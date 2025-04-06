Detroit Pistons bested by Grizzlies 109-103 in 9th straight loss to Memphis
The Detroit Pistons were taken down by the Memphis Grizzlies 109-103 on Saturday night.
Desmond Bane led in scoring for the Grizzlies with 38 points, and Zach Edey had a career-high 21 rebounds.
Ja Morant was a late scratch for Memphis, who had lost seven of nine, because of an illness. Jaren Jackson had 27 points and 11 rebounds.
Cade Cunningham, returning after missing six games with a calf strain, had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost three of four. Ausar Thompson added 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Detroit trailed 91-85 when center Isaiah Stewart sat with five fouls. With Detroit's usual starter, Jalen Duren, missing the game with an injury, the Pistons were forced to use 6-foot-6 Thompson against the 7-3 3/4 Edey.
The Pistons were as close as 93-91 with four minutes left, but struggled to stop the Grizzlies around the rim. Bane hit a 3-pointer to make it 104-98 with 56 seconds left and Memphis wrapped it up at free-throw line.
Memphis has beaten the Pistons nine straight times. Detroit's last win came on May 6, 2021.
The Pistons' Duren missed the game with a contusion of the peroneal nerve in his right leg.
Detroit was within two with 3:56 left, but Thompson fouled Santi Aldama on a 3-point attempt, then could only split a pair of free throws at the other end.
Memphis struggled from the field in the first half, shooting 36.7% (18-49) and making just four of 18 3-point attempts (22.2%), but only trailed by one point at the intermission by grabbing 11 of 30 (36.7%) offensive-rebound opportunities. The Grizzlies finished the half with a 10-2 advantage in second-chance points.
The Pistons host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.