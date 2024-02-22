Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart suspended for 3 games for punching Suns' Drew Eubanks; assault charge dropped

(CBS DETROIT) - An assault charge filed against Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart for punching Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks has been dropped, court records show.

This comes the same day that the NBA suspended Stewart on Thursday for three games, making him ineligible to play against the Indiana Pacers.

The charge was dismissed a day before he was set to be arraigned on Friday.

Stewart was arrested on Feb. 14 after Phoenix police said he punched Eubanks during an argument in the parking lot of Footprint Center. Both men were separated by security.

Stewart, who was expected that night against the Suns, received a citation and was released.

While a Suns spokesperson called the attack Eubanks "unprovoked," the Pistons said it was cooperating with the investigation.

Stewart missed seven games prior to the incident due to an injury.