Watch CBS News
Sports

Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart arrested, cited and released for punching Suns' Drew Eubanks

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 15, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 15, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Pistons power forward Isaiah Stewart was arrested and received a citation after he punched Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks ahead of Wednesday's game in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the altercation stemmed from an argument between the two men in the parking lot of Footprint Center. Police say the assault caused minor injuries, and both men were separated by security.

Stewart was arrested and has since been released.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, a Suns' spokesperson called the attack on Eubanks "unprovoked."

"Acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA," the spokesperson said.

Wednesday was Stewart's first time back after sitting out for seven games due to an injury.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 4:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.