Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart arrested, cited and released for punching Suns' Drew Eubanks

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Pistons power forward Isaiah Stewart was arrested and received a citation after he punched Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks ahead of Wednesday's game in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the altercation stemmed from an argument between the two men in the parking lot of Footprint Center. Police say the assault caused minor injuries, and both men were separated by security.

Stewart was arrested and has since been released.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, a Suns' spokesperson called the attack on Eubanks "unprovoked."

"Acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA," the spokesperson said.

Wednesday was Stewart's first time back after sitting out for seven games due to an injury.