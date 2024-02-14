Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart punches Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks ahead of Wednesday's game, report says

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart reportedly punched Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks before the game Wednesday in Arizona.

According to CBS Sports, the 22-year-old allegedly hit Eubanks in the face when the men were in the back tunnels of Footprint Center.

Eubanks told reporters before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena for the game. He said an argument started and they were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was fine for the game.

A spokesperson with the Suns did not provide details about the incident but issued a statement, calling the attack on Eubanks "unprovoked."

"Acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA," the spokesperson said.

The Pistons also released a statement, saying they are aware of the incident and are "in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it and responding to the NBA and local authorities."

Stewart returned after missing seven games due to a left ankle sprain. The 6-foot-8-inch power forward last played on Jan. 28 against Oklahoma, garnering 11 points.