Pistons' Isaiah Stewart scheduled for court after punching Suns' Drew Eubanks

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 20, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart received a court date after he punched Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks last week.

According to the Phoenix Municipal Court, Stewart is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Feb. 23.

He was arrested on Feb. 14 after Phoenix police said he hit Eubanks during an argument in the parking lot of Footprint Center. Both men were then separated by security.

Stewart received a citation and was released.

While a Suns spokesperson called the attack Eubanks "unprovoked," the Pistons said it was cooperating with the investigation.

Detroit lost to Phoenix 100-116 that night and is scheduled to play a day before Stewart's court hearing against the Indiana Pacers. T