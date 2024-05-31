Detroit Pistons hire Trajan Langdon as President of Basketball Operations

(CBS DETROIT) - Coming off their worst season in franchise history, the Detroit Pistons hired Trajan Langdon as their new President of Basketball Operations.

Langdon, who most recently served as General Manager of the New Orleans Pelicans from 2019-24, will report to Pistons owner Tom Gores.

"I have committed to building a front office in Detroit that brings together the most advanced capabilities and creative basketball minds," said Gores in a statement. "Trajan is an accomplished front office executive with an impressive track record. He's worked his way up and seen it all as a player, scout and executive. He's been successful at every level. I'm confident he will very swiftly get us to the standard of excellence I expect from every business."

Langdon, 48, brings 12 years of NBA front office experience to the Motor City. Before his time with the Pelicans, the Anchorage, Alaska, native served in the front offices of the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

"It's an honor for me to join the Detroit Pistons and I'm excited for the opportunity," said Langdon in a statement. "I have spent considerable time with Tom over the past few weeks and am fully aligned with his expectations for the challenge ahead. The work starts immediately, and I appreciate Tom giving me the opportunity to build on the foundation that has been laid and help this team compete at the highest level. There is great tradition and history associated with this franchise. I'm excited to build on that for everyone associated with the organization and the passionate sports fans of Detroit."

The 11th overall pick by the Cavaliers in the 1999 NBA Draft, Langdon played three seasons in Cleveland before spending another nine overseas in Russia, Turkey and Italy.

Langdon will look to continue Detroit's rebuild after the Pistons recorded the NBA's worst overall record for a second consecutive season in 2023-24. Under first-year coach Monty Williams, Detroit went 14-68 and established an NBA single-season record with 28 consecutive losses, tying the Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA's longest losing streak overall.

Detroit has the fifth overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft for a third consecutive year.

"The young talent on the roster along with the No. 5 pick, a second-round selection and salary cap space provide significant opportunity to enhance the team this offseason and in the future," Langdon said. "I'm excited to get on the ground in Detroit and start preparation for the draft and our strategy beyond."

The NBA Draft is June 26-27.