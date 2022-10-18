Detroit Pistons, Big Sean partner for new "Different by Design" campaign

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons have partnered with Big Sean for a new campaign, "Different by Design," which shares what makes the Pistons different from the other teams in the NBA.

The Detroit Pistons launched the campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 18 with a video narrated by Big Sean.

We're not different because they say so, we're different by design. pic.twitter.com/kZIkNwhttT — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 18, 2022

In the video Big Sean says, "Detroit's story is different. Not just any ole' different. Like a Phoenix risen into something new different. Every move made with purpose. Every change built on experience. You see it around the city everywhere you look. In the architecture, the infrastructure, and every banner hanging from the rafter. See, we're not different because they say so, we're different by design."

The Detroit Pistons will open the 2022-23 season with a home game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Oct. 19.