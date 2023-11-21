Detroit People Mover reopens Tuesday; rides will be free on Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit People Mover reopened Tuesday morning after a brief system disruption Monday afternoon.

At about 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, it was announced on social media that the Detroit People Mover was having a service delay.

After that, at about 5:15 p.m., it was announced that the Detroit People Mover stopped service for the rest of the day.

"SERVICE ADVISORY, 5:15PM// DPM has stopped service for the remainder of the evening," the Detroit People Mover posted to X, the site formerly known as Twitter. "Stations are closed. Trains may be seen on the guideway in the interim. We apologize for any disruptions to your commute and travel downtown. Please stay tuned to our socials for updates."

The Detroit People Mover reopened on time on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and is running on schedule, according to Ericka Alexander, Detroit Transportation Corporation Communications and Public Relations Manager.

In addition, Alexander says free rides will be offered from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, for the Detroit People Mover's "Thanksgiving Free Fare Day."

