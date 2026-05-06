Detroit People Mover public transit resumes service downtown

After being shut down for nearly two months, the Detroit People Mover public transit system in downtown Detroit goes back into operation on Wednesday.

High winds in mid-March threw debris on the track and damaged the train system, the transit authority said. Repairs were needed on the affected areas of the route. Those repairs and testing are now complete.

The Detroit People Mover on a route. CBS News Detroit

The People Mover provides free public transportation in a loop of nearly three miles around the downtown area. There are 13 stations along the route, including Huntington Place, Greektown and Grand Circus Park. Service is seven days a week, and extended hours are scheduled for many of the special events downtown.

Downtown visitors were encouraged to use DDOT bus service and the QLine while the People Mover was out of service.

The Detroit People Mover opened on July 31, 1987.