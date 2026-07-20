Detroit outreach team brings masks, support to unhoused residents amid wildfire smoke

As wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality across Metro Detroit, outreach workers are taking extra precautions to protect people who don't have the option to stay indoors.

Stephanie Taylor, an outreach worker with Covenant House Michigan, has spent the past several days checking on people experiencing homelessness, handing out masks, snacks and other essentials as hazardous air quality lingers.

CBS News Detroit went with Taylor during an evening ride through Detroit. She stopped to check on people, offering masks, food and sometimes prayer.

"This stuff in the air is not good for us, so you can stay safe," Taylor told one man while offering him a mask.

Taylor said she made it a priority to be out in the community after air quality worsened, especially because many emergency shelters have been at capacity.

"For at least the last four or five days, it's been pretty full," she said.

For more than two decades, Taylor has worked with Detroit's unhoused population. She said the work is about more than passing out supplies.

"If we can just be there to give them something for relief, that's a blessing from God," she said.

Taylor acknowledged the work can sometimes put outreach workers in difficult situations, but said helping those in need is part of the commitment.

"Sometimes we can be in sticky situations. That's part of what you sign up for," Taylor said.