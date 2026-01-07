Detroit officials report historic drop in homicides, violent crimes in city

The City of Detroit saw significant drops in the numbers of homicides and other violent crimes during 2025, based on the crime statistics that are tallied in keeping with Michigan State Police and FBI criteria.

The data includes a 10% drop in overall violent crime and a 10% drop in property crime.

"These stats represent the commitment I promised you all when I was first sworn in as police chief, for continued dedication and constant improvement by the Detroit Police Department," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said as he, Mayor Mary Sheffield and other officials presented the crime data report Wednesday to the city.

Sheffield took office as mayor on Jan. 1, from outgoing Mike Duggan. Bettison was named to his current role on Feb. 1, 2025, after having served as interim chief since fall 2024.

City officials consider the drop in major crime categories to be significant, and noted that all categories of the incidents that fall into this standard report have seen declines.

While the data is still preliminary, the examples include:

A 19% drop in homicides from the previous year, with 165 reported in the city during 2025, compared to what was already a six-decade low of 203 such incidents during 2024.

Non-fatal shootings were down 25% during 2025 as compared to 2024.

Carjackings were down 46% for a total of 77 during 2025 as compared to 142 reported in 2024.

The Detroit Police Department's effort in recent years includes placing a higher priority on response to resident calls over illegal street parties, increased use of weapons scanners at large events, and advocating for stricter parental responsibility fines for curfew violations. The city has also increased participation in its Community Violence Intervention groups.

Sheffield, who was most recently Detroit's city council president, praised the work of the police department in making the community safer for residents and visitors.

"Safer communities and historic reductions in crime like this don't happen without effective strategies, great partnerships and the political will to fund these efforts. All of those things exist in Detroit and will continue to in the Sheffield Administration," she said

The mayor also promised to create an office of Neighborhood & Community Safety during the next few weeks, with its work to include crime prevention strategies.