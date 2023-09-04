Detroit officer suspended after striking 70-year-old man in jaw area

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after a Detroit officer struck a 70-year-old man in the jaw Friday, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

At about 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, an officer assigned to the Detroit Police Department's Downtown Services Section responded to an emergency call made by a business in the city's Midtown neighborhood, according to a statement released by Detroit Police Chief James White.

When the officer responded to the call, they encountered a 70-year-old man who police said appeared intoxicated.

White says body-camera footage shows that an individual, who appears to be the business owner, confirmed that he called police due to a disturbance another individual was causing.

Video footage then shows the officer asking the man causing the disturbance to leave, but he refused.

The man then hit the officer's head, and the officer then struck the man in his jaw area, causing him to fall onto the ground and hit his head.

When White was notified of the details of the incident, he ordered the immediate suspension of the officer. "My decision was influenced by concerns that, at the very least, the officer did not adequately de-escalate or disengage from the situation," said White.

According to protocol, the investigation is being overseen by the Homicide Task Force since the situation involves an officer.

"The investigation will encompass a meticulous review of all available video evidence and other pertinent information to ascertain whether the officer's actions were reasonable given the circumstances and proportionate to any potential threat posed by the individual," said White.