Office of Inspector General investigates Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison in social media case

The Detroit Office of Inspector General confirmed on Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into Police Chief Todd Bettison after he asked an activist to take down old photos of Mayor Mary Sheffield with a former boyfriend.

OIG declined to comment further on the investigation but said it would provide more details after the investigation is complete. The department investigates waste, abuse, fraud and corruption within city government.

In August, Jahdante Smith, who posted photos of Sheffield and Marvin Walker when she was a councilmember, said he was on the phone with Bettison when the police chief asked him to remove the photos. CBS News Detroit obtained a copy of the more than 24-minute phone call.

Bettison confirmed that he made the request, but said it was personal and that he was not instructed by anyone to do so.

"I asked Mr. Smith to remove the photos because as a man and a father, I found them to be inappropriate and believed they were intended to shame and humiliate a woman—something no woman deserves," Bettison said in a statement in August.

Sometime later, police detained Smith and seized his phone, which he believes was connected to his call with Bettison. However, Bettison said the investigation began before his call with Smith and denies influencing it for any other purpose.

Sheffield issued a statement at the time, saying that the photos were used "to bully, harass, and intimidate me." Sheffield also denied allegations that the former boyfriend, Marvin Walker, received city funds or contracts. Sheffield went on to say, "Furthermore, I have never used the power of my office to instigate any action or inaction involving Mr. Walker, including through the Detroit Police Department."

Earlier this week, the Detroit Police Department confirmed that it has turned its investigation into Smith and Walker over to another agency.

Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 28, 2026.