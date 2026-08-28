Detroit police chief asked activist to remove photos of Mayor Mary Sheffield with ex

Jahdante Smith is a Detroit activist who says he's known Police Chief Todd Bettison for years.

But he says their recent conversations took an unexpected turn after Smith posted photos of Mayor Mary Sheffield with a former boyfriend on social media.

"It was very strange because we've talked, I've known him for seven years, and we've talked about several different subject matters, all different types of things, and we've never talked about anything that I posted on my social media," said Smith.

Smith says Bettison personally asked him to remove them, and Smith recorded the call.

In the more than 24-minute phone call, Bettison said, "This is my ask, and it's it is not a big ask at all. This is me asking you. Ain't nobody told me to do none of this. You called me. Well, you sent me a text. But what I would like for you to do, I would like for you to take those pictures down off your Facebook page."

Bettison says the request was personal.

Smith questions whether the police chief can separate that from his official role.

"He said it was him personally asking. But in my opinion ... it's almost no separation of your police chief between your personal capacity and your official capacity when it's something that involves your boss, which is the mayor," said Smith.

Smith also believes the call is connected to what happened later, when police detained him and seized his phone. A warrant authorized a search for evidence related to the alleged posting of electronic messages and the malicious use of telecommunications service.

Bettison says the investigation began before his call with Smith and denies influencing it for any other purpose.

In a statement, Bettison said, "I would not ask anyone, let alone the Mayor, to meet with someone who posted photos like that. I asked Mr. Smith to remove the photos because as a man and a father, I found them to be inappropriate and believed they were intended to shame and humiliate a woman—something no woman deserves."

"The ongoing criminal investigation involving Mr. Smith is completely unrelated to this matter and began before my phone call with him on August 5, 2026," Bettison added. "That investigation was initiated after a citizen filed a complaint with the Detroit Police Department alleging that Mr. Smith threatened her life. The evidence was presented to a judge, who issued a search warrant that ultimately led to the seizure of Mr. Smith's phone. Any suggestion that I influenced or used the investigation for any other purpose is completely false because the facts and timeline speak for themselves."

CBS News Detroit attended an event with Sheffield on Friday, hoping to ask her about the chief's involvement, but she left before we could.

Sheffield addresses the situation in the following statement: