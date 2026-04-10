Detroit nonprofit hosts Weekend of Inclusivity to support autism families

A Metro Detroit nonprofit is creating space for families navigating autism while inviting the community to take part in a weekend focused on inclusion and awareness.

Autism in the D is hosting a "Weekend of Inclusivity," featuring two events aimed at supporting families and highlighting gaps in autism resources across the city.

The weekend begins Saturday with an immersive, hands-on sensory experience at Chandler Park Field House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will give families a preview of what organizers say will become Detroit's first adaptive and inclusive sensory play gym.

On Sunday, the nonprofit will host its sixth annual Detroit Autism Walk at the Detroit Medical Center's (DMC) Brush Mall. The walk spans 1.31 miles, symbolizing the one in 31 children diagnosed with autism.

Organizers say the events are about more than building community; they're also meant to draw attention to disparities in access to autism services within Detroit.

"I'm hoping that this starts the conversation that is needed for the city of Detroit about the lack of resources, about the lack of accessibility, about the lack of basic needs," said Tiera Moultire, founder of Autism in the D. "ABA is the number one recommended therapy for autism. You have to have an autism diagnosis to get ABA. There's two ABA centers in the city of Detroit. There's several in Dearborn, Novi, Troy and elsewhere, but we're missing the key point to help these children, preventative care and their therapy."

Registration remains open for both events. The nonprofit is also continuing to raise funds to bring its inclusive sensory play space to life.