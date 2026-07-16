City of Detroit aims to eliminate dark residential streets with 3,000 new streetlights

Thousands of new streetlights are coming to Detroit neighborhoods as Mayor Mary Sheffield unveils the latest effort to improve safety and eliminate dark stretches on residential streets.

On Thursday, Sheffield unveiled the first installations of at least 3,000 new mid-block streetlights across Detroit. The project is backed by a $1 million allocation from the mayor's budget, while the Detroit Public Lighting Authority will cover the cost of operating and maintenance.

The announcement was made in the Regent Park neighborhood, where city leaders unveiled the first of the new streetlights.

"The smallest investment can make a difference in how residents experience their neighborhoods," Sheffield said.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said better lighting can have a meaningful impact on neighborhoods.

"When we have dark areas, when we have blocks not well lit, it creates an element of feeling unsafe," Bettison said.

According to the city, the need for additional lighting dates back to a 2014 overhaul of Detroit's streetlight system. While that project upgraded lighting along major roads and intersections, many residential blocks lost their existing lights, which were never replaced, leaving some neighborhoods dark.

Public Lighting Authority Executive Director Beau Taylor said crews are aiming to have most of the work completed before children return to school and before Halloween.

"Kids walking home from school, as well as Halloween, those are the real target dates to get the lion's share done," Taylor said.

Residents welcomed the announcement, saying additional lighting could improve the quality of life.

Tonya Wall, president of the Regent Park Community Association, said neighbors have relied on porch lights and clearing their bushes to help improve visibility.

"I definitely feel the lack of lighting contributed to crime," Wall said.

Phase 1 of the project is expected to be completed by November, with approximately 3,000 new streetlights installed. According to Taylor, lights will be consistently added until they're all installed.

City officials said future phases of the initiative could include alley lighting and decorative lighting improvements in some of Detroit's historic districts.