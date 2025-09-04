Detroit's Neighborhood Beautification Grant Program continues expansion

As part of its efforts to improve neighborhoods, the city of Detroit announced the newest recipients of a grant designed to offer support.

Daniel Washington knows the Northwest Goldberg neighborhood more than most.

"It is a place of brilliance; it is a place of Black excellence," said Washington.

Growing up on Detroit's west side, Washington says he got to see his community's greatness up close but always wished for more.

"I thought it was important to do something about the plight of our neighborhood, being seven minutes from downtown, but wasn't seeing the investment that others were seeing," said Washington.

That desire pushed him to start NW Goldberg Cares, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the neighborhood that raised him by creating and maintaining spaces for people to gather and thrive.

"It really allows them just come out and be themselves and be themselves and have fun," said Washington.

NW Goldberg Cares is one of 94 winners of the city's Neighborhood Beautification Program.

Since launching in 2021, the program has granted funds to more than 200 grassroots groups across town, with the money earmarked for creating community gardens, improving public spaces, and launching neighborhood programming.

"They're really being intentional with making sure they're really rewarding, in some ways, people who've done it before, so that way they get some momentum going in their area," said Washington.

For nearly half a decade, the Neighborhood Beautification Grant Program has really focused on Detroit as a whole, giving neighborhood organizations the opportunity to expand their reach and grow their potential.

"I think the beautification grant just really tells the story of how you can get to that place where, as a community, you're healthier, you're better, and you're happier," said Washington.

Applications for the next round of grants are open now through Oct. 24.