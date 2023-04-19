Detroit Mounted Police Department horse dies at 14: "Rest in peace big boy"

Remi, a six-year veteran horse for the Detroit Mounted Police Department died on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A six-year veteran horse for the Detroit Mounted Police Department died on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old Percheron Morgan horse named Remi was known to be with his rider, Officer Matthew Miller, and could be seen in Greektown or Mexicantown as well as at schools, football games and leading parades downtown.

"Remi proudly stood at 17 hands and weighed over 1800 lbs. His stature was a perfect fit for controlling crowds when needed and his gentle demeanor and beauty suited those that wanted to pet him and pose with him for pictures," DPD said in a tweet.

"Thank you, Remi for your dedicated service. Rest in peace big boy."

The Detroit Mounted Police Department was first established in 1893 and briefly disbanded between 2005 and 2009.

The department patrols Belle Isle, Palmer Park, Downtown and Riverfront, Wayne State University, Eastern Market, sporting events, parades and other large events.