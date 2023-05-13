Detroit's Motor City Makeover cleanup continues this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motor City Makeover in Detroit is continuing cleanup this weekend, tackling lots, alleys, and parks in the city's Districts 4 and 5.

Cleanup in District 4 begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Denby Neighborhood Alliance. At 10:30 a.m., Dream of Detroit will start cleanup in District 5. City officials say this is the second weekend of the Motor City Makeover.

Anyone interested in participating can still register at motorcitymakeover.org. Cleanup will continue next Saturday, May 20 for Districts 6 and 7.

Motor City Makeover on May 13:

District 4

Denby Neighborhood Alliance from 9 a.m. - noon

Sandra Turner-Handy 313-926-9811

Project Area: I-94 to Kelly Rd & 14896 Houston Whittier - 10 volunteers

Yorkshire Woods from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mose Primus 313-909-4564

Project Area: Nottingham between Grayton & Britain - 10 volunteers

District 5

Dream of Detroit from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Mark Crain 313-408-5961

Project Area: Woodrow Wilson at Tyler (near Davison Freeway)

50 volunteers

Central Detroit Christian

Lisa Johanon 313-454-1181

Project Area: 1550 Taylor Street