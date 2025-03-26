Detroit mother says son who punched his father to death has special needs, never been violent

A 23-year-old Detroit man is behind bars after police say he punched his father to death over the weekend. The man's mother is now seeking answers, telling CBS News Detroit that her son has special needs and has never been violent.

Percilla Poole said she is in shock and disbelief about what happened Saturday afternoon between her son, Le Mar Manassa Jr., and his father, Le Mar Manassa Sr.

Detroit police responded to a residence in the 5700 block of University Place around 7:24 p.m. for a reported unknown issue. When officers arrived, they found Manassa Sr. unresponsive in the home's kitchen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that the men got into an argument that escalated, resulting in Manassa Jr. punching his father in the head several times, fatally injuring him.

Manassa Jr. is facing manslaughter charges and received a $500,000 bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

"It's so unreal," Poole said. "When I left, everything was OK. It was fine."

Pool said she left her home to get her husband and son food. When she returned, her husband was lying unconscious on the kitchen floor, and she called 911.

"When I made it back to the house, my son was sitting in the room watching TV, watching cartoons. I asked him, 'What did you do? What happened?' and he just looked at me. That's it," she said.

Poole said her son is mentally an 8-year-old. She said she hasn't been able to talk to her son since he was taken into custody. She said he needed medication and still couldn't understand why it happened.

"I told them he needs his medication. I can't even get ahold of his attorney," she said.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday. Meanwhile, Pool is making funeral arrangements for her late husband in Detroit.