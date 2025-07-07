New survey ranks Detroit as the "most stressed" city in the U.S.

Detroit has been ranked as the nation's "most stressed" city in a new survey that compared more than 200 U.S. cities.

The survey, conducted by WalletHub, compared cities in 39 categories. Unemployment, finances, and work-related stress were among the highest contributors to Detroit's overall ranking.

"The city has the highest unemployment rate in America, at 11.4%. It also has the lowest median household income after adjusting for the cost of living, at slightly over $38,000," WalletHub's Adam McCann said. "In addition, Detroit has the highest poverty rate in the country, at 31.5%."

Cleveland, Ohio ranked in second place, followed by Baltimore, Maryland.

Among other Michigan cities, Grand Rapids ranked 140th in overall stress.

Feeling stressed may be inevitable, but some experts say it's not always a bad thing. Certain kinds of stress can have positive outcomes on a person's well-being. According to Psychology Today, "A little bit of stress, known as 'acute stress,' can be exciting — it keeps us active and alert." When stress reaches an unmanageable level, however, it turns chronic.

Health experts say giving yourself grace and finding the bright side in stressful situations can help reduce the feeling.