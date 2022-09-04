Detroit Month of Design highlights vast role product design plays in communities

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Month of Design is back for a 12th iteration.

This year's theme focuses on how design strengthens community connections.

"The festival is a way to highlight the latest works and ideas coming out of our city," said Kiana Wenzell, co-executive director, Core Design Detroit. "The goal of the festival is to create a platform for Detroit design do-ers and thinkers to converge and for the public to experience the transformational role that design plays in our lives."

The month-long program features a variety of tours and workshops.

"You don't have to be an academically trained designer to participate," said Wenzell. "You can be an individual, a business, a non-profit or for-profit. If you'd like to tell the creative story of your neighborhood or if you are launching a new product, idea, or brand or you want to just position your company into one of Detroit's most dynamic creative events, then the festival is for you."

Guests will have the opportunity to tour exhibits throughout the city including the Mobility Art and Design Student showcase at the College for Create Studies.

"There will be a very good selection of transportation design students who've focused on mobility, fleets for moving people from A to B as well as the notion of autonomous vehicles and luxury vehicles with those same autonomous capabilities," said Paul Snyder, Chair of Transportation Design, College of Creative Studies.

For the first time, this year will coincide with the North American International Auto show.

Most of the month's events are free and open to the public.

