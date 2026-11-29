Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this month.

Greadny Landaeta was last seen during the afternoon of Nov. 16, getting into a vehicle on the 4600 block of Allendale Street, officials said. She was reported missing the same day.

Greadny Landaeta, 13. Detroit Police Department

According to police, Landaeta is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Anthony O'Rourke with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.