Michigan health expert talks impact of Canadian wildfire smoke: There's really a long list of who is at risk"

The current air quality in Michigan has doctors, especially cardiologists, concerned for their patients.

Dr. Herb Aronow, the chair of heart and vascular health at Henry Ford Health, says unhealthy air affects everyone with heart and vascular diseases, even those who haven't been diagnosed yet.

"There's really a long list of who is at risk," said Aronow.

That's why Aronow wants people to be aware and prepared. While many may think breathing in unhealthy air will only impact your lungs, Aronow says wildfires produce microscopic particles that can get into your blood.

"Once they are there, they create problems with inflammation and other mechanisms and we all know inflammation leads to heart disease and can lead to those with heart disease to have events," said Aronow.

Aronow says this could lead to someone needing emergency care, but there are ways to protect yourself.

"If you have a symptom that's suspicious for heart disease, you need to seek attention immediately, and more often than not, that's means you need to call 911," said Aronow.

The best way to avoid harmful air is to stay in an air-conditioned space. If you have an indoor air filter that can also reduce the poor air coming into your home.

"If you already have heart or blood vessel disease and you need to be outdoors for some reason is that you can wear a N95 respirator an N95 mask. Those are very effective," said Aronow.

If you must go outside, check the air quality at the location you are at or plan to visit.