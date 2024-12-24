Detroit Metro Airport sees flow of travelers on Christmas Eve

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 40 million travelers from Dec.19 through Jan. 2, a 6% increase over last year.

The Detroit Metro Airport is expecting to follow that trend with more than 4 million travelers this holiday season. While Christmas Eve isn't the busiest holiday travel day of the year, there was still plenty of activity at DTW on Tuesday.

Traveling during the holidays is not always easy, especially with little ones.

"We pack a lot of activities and a lot of snacks they don't usually get, but otherwise, it's OK. They love being at the airport," said Kelly Brooks from Minneapolis.

Clever distractions and festive pajamas are a must on Christmas Eve.

"(My son is) kind of a well-seasoned traveler now. So, I was trying to think of that he'd been on 20 or 30 flights. So, he's 18 months old, so he's probably seen more sky miles than a lot of people we know," said Tim Anderson, who is visiting family in Detroit.

Some travelers had no problems getting to their destinations.

"We were surprised. Usually, I feel like it is busy around the holidays, but it was pretty smooth sailing this morning," Brooks said.

While other families encountered unexpected complications.

"They tried to rebook us at 9 p.m. in Minneapolis, which would get us home at midnight or to Ohio at midnight. So, then I asked if I could come here. Instead, my dad drove three hours to come pick us up, and now our bags and his car seat is missing." said Lauren VanBeek, who is traveling to Cleveland.

For Lindsay and Eric Deacon and their twin boys, their Christmas presents came early.

"Our brother-in-law — their uncle, and his brother — was the pilot of the plane, and he surprised us in Arizona, and he flew us from Phoenix back to Michigan. We walked onto the gate, and he walked out in his Delta uniform, ready to go. Yeah, I was surprised. I was just like, 'Wait, what?' Yeah, he's awesome," Lindsay Deacon said.

A visit to the cockpit made an already memorable flight even better.

"Ten out of 10 landing. He stuck it. They did great. These two (the twins) did awesome on the plane. It was really good," Lindsay Deacon said.