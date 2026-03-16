Dozens of flights canceled at Detroit Metro Airport amid high winds

The high winds are causing headaches at Detroit Metro Airport as well as some of the nation's busiest airports, as dozens of delays and cancellations were reported on Monday.

This comes with the partial government shutdown, which is creating long lines at security checkpoints.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security is being held up over immigration issues, and that also means tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration agents are among workers going without pay.

Chris Brodrick has been trying to get home to North Carolina since Friday. Brodrick says due to the tornado warnings down south, he wouldn't have been able to get home until Tuesday.

And he's not navigating this travel nightmare alone; he's got to entertain his two little travelers.

"Kind of very annoying, but it's also cool, kind of to go to different places," said his oldest daughter, Maddie.

On Friday, TSA agents missed their first full paycheck since the latest shutdown began a month ago. In that time, across the country, call-out rates have more than doubled, and more than 300 employees have quit.

"At the end of the day, I think these airline personnel and TSA are trying to do their best, so just recognize that they are doing their best, and all you can do is be pleasant in the process of some curveballs," said Brodrick.