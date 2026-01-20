Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announces free tax help for residents

The city of Detroit has organized hundreds of volunteers to help residents correctly file their taxes and get back all the money they are owed this tax season.

"Our goal is to provide assistance to Detroiters to take advantage of the credits that they are eligible for," said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield.

According to the mayor's office, last year Detroiters brought in about $400 million in tax returns. She said her office expects more money to be available to residents because of the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and new credits passed by the state legislature back in 2023.

"We have hundreds of volunteers who can help make this process easier for every resident, and the best of all of this is that it is absolutely free for every Detroiter that comes in to get help with their taxes," she said.

The free tax help is available to people who make $69,000 or less per year.

Sheffield explained that volunteers can be found at different locations across the city and they have been made possible by community partners like the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, the Accounting Aid Society and the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency.

"This is just one part of our effort in Detroit to reduce poverty in this city," Sheffield said.

Visit here for more information on where to find free filing help locations in Detroit.