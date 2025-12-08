Detroit mayor-elect Mary Sheffield wed in private ceremony

Detroit's mayor-elect Mary Sheffield and her fiance, community leader Rickey Jackson Jr., were married in a private ceremony over the weekend in Detroit, Sheffied's team has confirmed.

"They are thrilled to begin their new life together while continuing their shared commitment to serving the City of Detroit," Sheffield's team said Monday morning.

"We are incredibly grateful for all the love, prayers and well wishes we've received during this special moment in our lives," Sheffield and Jackson said in their public statement.

Sheffield, who is currently city council president, was the top vote-getter in the August primary, then won the November election. She is the first woman to have been elected mayor for the City of Detroit.

